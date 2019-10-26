PHOTOS: Granbury wins second straight game, spoiling Chisholm Trail’s homecoming

Granbury’s Tristan Morris, left, recovers a fumble by Chisholm Trail’s Jae’Marcus Allen in the first quarter Friday during a football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth. Granbury went on to win 31-7.
Granbury’s Clayton Kracy evades Chisholm Trail’s Jae’Marcus Allen as he gets a first down in the fourth quarter Friday during a football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth. Granbury went on to win 31-7.
Granbury quarterback Kyler Gibson, left looks to throw down field as Chisholm’s Cam Washington applys pressure in the second quarter during Friday’s October 25, 2019 football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Granbury’s Tristan Morris, center, is wrapped up by Chisholm’s Elijah Stallworth, left and quarterback Garrison Haskell near the goal line after an interception on a deflected pass in the second quarter during Friday’s October 25, 2019 football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Granbury’s Tristan Morris, right intercepts a deflected Chisholm’s pass in front of Chisholm’s Carlos Villarreal in the second quarter during Friday’s October 25, 2019 football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Chisholm’s quarterback Garrison Hskell, left is chased out of the backfield by Granbury’s Dustin Jones in the first quarter during Friday’s October 25, 2019 football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Chisholm’s Jalique Martin, left is hit by Granbury’s Mateo Tort as he tries to leap over him near the sideline after a first down run in the first quarter during Friday’s October 25, 2019 football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Chisholm’s Cam Washington left and Granbury’s Kyler Gibson reach for a fumbled ball in the endzone in the fourth quarter during Friday’s October 25, 2019 football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth, Texas. The ball was recovered by Granbury for a touchdown to give them a game wining score of 31-7. Special/Bob Haynes
Chisholm Trail quarterback Garrison Haskell scrambles out of backfield in front of Granbury’s Mateo Tort for positive yards in the first quarter Friday during a football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth. Granbury went on to win 31-7.
Chisholm’s Johnny Diaz-Gomez dives over teammates for extra yards against Granbury in the first half during Friday’s October 25, 2019 football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Granbury’s Clayton Kracy, takes the ball up the middle for positive yards against Chisholm in the fourth quarter during Friday’s October 25, 2019 football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth, Texas. Granbury went on to win 31-7. Special/Bob Haynes
Granbury’s Nick Buckler, right recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and a 31-7 lead as Chisholm Trail’s Jalen Sowels comes in Friday during a football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth. Granbury went on to win 31-7.
Granbury’s Clayton Kracy, front breaks away form Chisholm’s Jalon Sowels as he gets races near the goal line in the fourth quarter during Friday’s October 25, 2019 football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth, Texas. Granbury went on to win 31-7. Special/Bob Haynes
Chisholm’s Jalique Martin, left catches a pass on a catch and run in front of Granbury’s Brendan Chism for48 yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter during Friday’s October 25, 2019 football game at Chisholm Trail High school in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
