PHOTOS: Southlake Carroll takes down Keller Central in district play

Carroll Dragons saluting during the National Anthem.
Sophmore quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) making a pass against the Chargers at Dragon Stadium on 10/25/19.
Carroll running back Owen Allen (4) sprinting the final few yards towards the end zone.
Southlake Carroll students keep smiles on their faces despite cold and wet weather at Dragon Stadium on Friday night against Keller Central.
Matt Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Carroll Dragon captains Addison Penn (78), Graham Faloona (34), Blake Smith (11), John Manero (80).
The Dragons charge onto the field.
Brady Boyd (14) has a smile on his face before the game agaisnt Keller Central on 10/25/19.
Southlake’s Crew and high kick team celebrating after another Dragon win this time over Keller Central.
Blake Smith (11) reciving a short pass agaisnt the Central Chargers at Dragon Stadium on 10/25/19.
Southlake Carroll running back Owen Allen runs after a catch during Friday’s 35-7 victory over Keller Central. Allen, a freshman, rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns.
Southlake Carroll receiver John Manero fully extends in the air to attempt a catch in the end zone during Friday night’s victory over Keller Central.
Quinn Ewers (3) hands the ball off to Owen Allen (4).
Cameron Jackson (11) sprints through the oppening created by Central’s offensive line.
A group of Southlake Carroll players huddle together before the start of Friday’s game against Keller Central at Dragon Stadium.
