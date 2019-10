High School Football WATCH: Colleyville Heritage running back Isaac Shabay opens the scoring with a 7-yard TD run October 26, 2019 01:50 AM

Colleyville Heritage running back Isaac Shabay opens the scoring against Grapevine with a 7-yard TD run on the Panthers' first series. Shabay ran for 87 yards on 18 carries with 2 TDs as Heritage won the Battle of the Red Rail 28-7 over the Mustangs.