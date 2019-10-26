PHOTOS: Colleyville Heritage beats Grapevine in 2019 edition of Battle of the Red Rail

The Colleyville Heritage Panthers defeat the Grapevine Mustangs, 28-7, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage head coach Joe WIllis talks with his team after beating Grapevine, 28-7, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
The Grapevine Mustangs enter the field to face the Colleyville Heritage Panthers, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
The Colleyville Heritage Panthers enter the field to face the Grapevine Mustangs, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Grapevine quarterback Austin Alexander (9) gets off a pass against Colleyville Heritage during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Grapevine defensive back Tanner Samons (6) defends a pass intended for Colleyville Heritage running back Isaac Shabay (3) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage quarterback Mason Murdock (1) hands the ball off to running back Braxton Ash (29) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Grapevine quarterback Austin Alexander (9) tries to scramble away from Colleyville Heritage defensive lineman Taylor Steele (90) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Grapevine quarterback Austin Alexander (9) tries to get a few yards against Colleyville Heritage linebacker Luke Lingard (32) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Chad Turner (5) tries to come up with a reception against Grapevine during the first half, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage running back Braxton Ash (R) gets stuffed on a run against Grapevine during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Grapevine quarterback Austin Alexander (9) tries to avoid a sack from Colleyville Heritage defensive lineman Taylor Steele (90) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage running back Isaac Shabay (3) tries to avoid Grapevine defensive back Tanner Samons during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage running back Chad Turner (5) tries to elude Grapevine linebacker Nick Keilson (R) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage running back Isaac Shabay (3) is stopped by Grapevine defensive back Jack Turner (4) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Grapevine running back Caleb Texada (3) celebrates with his teammates after a 66 yard touchdown reception against Colleyville Heritage during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Grapevine running back Caleb Texada goes 66 yards for a touchdown on a reception against Colleyville Heritage during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Grapevine running back Caleb Texada comes up with a reception and goes 66 yards for a touchdown against Colleyville Heritage during the first half, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage quarterback A.J. Smith looks to pass against Grapevine during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage running back Braxton Ash (29) finds a small hole to run against Grapevine during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage running back Isaac Shabay (3) tries to break free from Grapevine defensive back Jack Turner (4) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram