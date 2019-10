High School Football WATCH: Mansfield Summit receiver Brendan Sirls hauls in an 18-yard scoring pass from Phoenix Meza to open the scoring in the Jaguars’ 27-26 win over No. 10 DeSoto October 25, 2019 05:38 AM

Mansfield Summit receiver Brendan Sirls opens the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Phoenix Meza midway through the first quarter. Summit handed No. 10 DeSoto its first loss of the season in a rain-filled, lightning-delayed, 7-6A slug fest.