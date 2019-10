High School Football WATCH: Mansfield Summit sophomore defensive back Ahmaad Moses picks off a DeSoto pass on the final play of the game and the Jaguars celebrate their 27-26 win over No. 10 Desoto October 25, 2019 05:02 AM

Mansfield Summit sophomore defensive back Ahmaad Moses picks off his second pass in the final 5:11 of the game to seal the Jaguars' 27-26 win over No. 10 DeSoto. Moses' first pick set up the go ahead score with 2:19 left.