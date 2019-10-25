PHOTOS: Keller stays alive in playoff chase with victory over Byron Nelson

Keller wide receiver Loden Atkison (2) fights his way for yardage after a reception against Byron Nelson during the first haif, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Keller quarterback Clayton Thomas (7) gets off a pass against Byron Nelson during the first haif, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Byron Nelson quarterback Hudson White attempts a pass against Keller during the first haif, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Byron Nelson running back James Johnson gets shutout by Keller, 15-0, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Byron Nelson running back Avery Crawford gets stuffed by the Keller defense during the first haif, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Byron Nelson running back Avery Crawford is stopped for a short gain against Keller during the first haif, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Keller running back Enoch Ntchobo (4) leads his team to victory over Byron Nelson, 15-0, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Keller quarterback Clayton Thomas (7) is stopped by Byron Nelson cornerback Tanner Arnold (11) during the first haif, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Keller linebacker Connor Medlock (33) gets a sack on Byron Nelson quarterback Hudson White (2) during the first haif, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Keller running back Enoch Ntchobo (4) goes 23 yards for a touchdown against Byron Nelson during the first haif, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Keller running back Enoch Ntchobo (4) tries to get past Byron Nelson linebacker Houston Buckner (21) during the first haif, Thursday night, October 24, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
