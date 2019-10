High School Football WATCH: Mansfield Summit defensive backs Sean Smith and James Simmons break up a late Hail Mary from South Grand Prairie to seal the win October 19, 2019 02:53 AM

Mansfield Summit defensive backs Sean Smith and James Simmons break up a desperation Hail Mary from South Grand Prairie with 1:08 left in the game. The play allowed the Jaguars to run out the clock.