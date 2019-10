High School Football WATCH: Mansfield Summit receiver Jaelon Travis hauls in a 19-yard TD reception from Daiquan Brown with 6:46 left as the Jaguars hold off South Grand Prairie October 19, 2019 02:42 AM

Mansfield Summit receiver Jaelon Travis catches a 19-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone from Daiquan Brown. The score with 6:46 left to put the Jaguars ahead to stay in their game with South Grand Prairie.