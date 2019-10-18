PHOTOS: North Crowley downs Arlington Sam Houston for first win this season

The North Crowley Panthers enter the field to face Sam Houston, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
North Crowley running back Tariq Martin (10) get past Sam Houston defensive back Jayden Williams (27) during the first half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
North Crowley defensive back Kaylon Washington gets three interceptions against Sam Houston, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston running back Jyden Hollie (4) to break free from North Crowley defensive back Kaylon Washington (3) during the second half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
North Crowley running back Joshua Collins (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Sam Houston during the first half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
North Crowley wide receiver Christopher Taylor comes up with a touchdown reception against Sam Houston during the second half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
The Sam Houston Texans enter the field to face North Crowley, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
North Crowley quarterback Quinton Jackson (2) scrambles past Sam Houston defensive back Jayden Williams (27) during the first half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston quarterback Justin Tone is pressured by North Crowley defensive lineman Jahari Williams (60) during the first half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
North Crowley running back Tariq Martin (10) gets enough yards for the first down against Sam Houston during the first half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
San Houston wide receiver Bryce Oliver (7) tries to get around the corner against North Crowley during the first half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
North Crowley running back Tariq Martin (10) fights for yardage against Sam Houston during the first half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
North Crowley running back Tariq Martin (10) is stopped for a short gain by Sam Houston defensive end Ethan Harris during the first half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
North Crowley quarterback Quinton Jackson (2) tries to avoid Sam Houston defensive back Trevis Sanders-Burrell (31) during the first half, Thursday night, October 17, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram