High School Football WATCH: Carroll QB Quinn Ewers hit Blake Smith with a 5-yard TD pass October 18, 2019 01:39 AM

Carroll QB Quinn Ewers hits Blake Smith with a 5-yard TD pass. Ewers had three touchdown passes, including a 21-yard score to Smith, as well as a 25-yard rushing TD. No. 6 Carroll improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 5-6A.