PHOTOS: Keller edges Eaton in District 5-6A contest

Keller’s Bryce Dealey (30) carries the ball in the second quarter, pursued by Eaton’s Logan Tackett (20). The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
Eaton’s Heston Edwards (51) is a force on the offensive line. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Future homecoming queen hopefuls watch the game in the first half. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller quarterback Hayden Anderson (3) lies on the field after a hit by Jayden Gray (97) in the second half. Gray was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Keller’s Enoch Ntchobo (4) carries the ball in the second half. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Keller’s Enoch Ntchobo (4) helps quarterback Hayden Anderson (3) up after a hard hit in the third quarter. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
Eaton’s Isaac Jones (26) carries in the second quarter, defended by Keller’s Frank Burnell (31). The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
Eaton’s Jahbez Hawkins (22) carries in the first quarter. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Halset Eaton quarterback Amari Blount (8) throws a pass in the first quarter. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
Eaton players, including Amari Blount (8), line up for the national anthem before the game. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
Eaton players take the field before the game. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019.
David Kent
Special