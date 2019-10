High School Football WATCH as Lake Ridge running back Myles Featherston takes a swing pass 14 yards for a touchdown against Waxahachie October 12, 2019 02:21 AM

Lake Ridge running back Myles Featherston scored three times, including this 14-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Adrian Hawkins. Featherston also had rushing TDs of 4 and 12 yards in the win over Waxahachie.