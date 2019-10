High School Football WATCH as the turf monster keeps Mansfield Lake Ridge quarterback Adrian Hawkins from a sure touchdown October 12, 2019 02:10 AM

Mansfield Lake Ridge quarterback Adrian Hawkins breaks free for what looks like a sure touchdown, but inexplicably falls over the 20 yard line in what turns out to be a 58-yard gain. Hawkins had a stellar night with 181 yards rushing on 13 carries.