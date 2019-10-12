PHOTOS: Arlington Bowie upsets No. 20 Arlington

Arlington Bowie defeats Arlington, 21-20, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
The Arlington Bowie Volunteers enter the field to face the Arlington Colts, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie quarterback Drevvon Ponder (14) hands the ball off to running back Marsaillus Sims (32) during the game against Arlington, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie celebrates their victory over Arlington, 21-20, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington wide receiver Charles Brown (1) comes up with a reception against Arlington Bowie defensive back Jalen Curvin during the second half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie running back D’Aunte Prevost (3) races down the sideline against Arlington during the second half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
The Arlington Colts run unto the field to face Arlington Bowie, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington running back BJ Rogers (6) get past Arlington Bowie defensive back DeAnte Betts (7) during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington quarterback Kris Sims (8) attempts a pass against Arlington Bowie during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie quarterback Drevvon Ponder (14) gets sacked in the endzone for a safety by Arlington defensive lienman Seth Browning (57) during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie quarterback Drevvon Ponder (14) gets sacked by Arlington defensive lienman Drake Stokes (51) and linebacker Antonio Franco (54) during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie quarterback Drevvon Ponder looks to pass against Arlington during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington quarterback Kris Sims (8) runs into Arlington Bowie defensive back Roderick Hudson (26) during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington quarterback Kris Sims (8) gets a few yards against Arlington Bowie during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington running back BJ Rogers (6) tries to break free of Arlington Bowie defensive back Chris Roshell (16) during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington wide receiver Charles Brown (1) tries to get past Arlington Bowie defensive Back Roderick Hudson (26) during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie running back Marsaillus Sims is stopped for a short gain by Arlington linebacker Trevor Bragg (26) during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie wide receiver Jaylen Jones (20) looks for running room against Arlington during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie wide receiver Trint Scott (4) comes up with a reception against Arlington defensive back Pierce Salyer (2) during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
