High School Football Watch as Mansfield Timberview running back Montaye Dawson takes a swing pass 79 yards for a touchdown against Dallas Samuell October 11, 2019 12:02 AM

3-star running back Montaye Dawson, who has 12 offers including Baylor, Texas Tech and Nebraska, takes a swing pass from quarterback Jaden Hullaby and turns it into a 79-yard touchdown. The play gave the Wolves a 42-0 lead over Dallas Samuell.