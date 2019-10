High School Football Watch Texas A&M commit give Southlake Carroll halftime lead vs. Denton Guyer October 06, 2019 08:00 AM

4-star tight end Blake Smith catches a 9-yard TD pass from QB Quinn Ewers to give the Dragons a 25-21 halftime lead vs. Guyer. Carroll won the game 46-34 on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at CH Collins Complex.