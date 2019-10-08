PHOTOS: Azle rallies to stun Crowley, hand Eagles their first loss of the season

Azle’s Jesse Riveria, left celeberates with teammates Jason Lund and Chase Torgesen after recovering a Crowley fumble in thethird quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Azle went on to win 48-47. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Azle’s Billy Heath, center, takes the ball up the middle for a touchdown and a 13-7 lead over Crowley during the first quarter of Friday’s football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Azle quarterback Drey Owen, left, races past Crowley’s Keilen Jackson and Tristian Stokes for a first down during the fourth quarter of Friday’s football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Azle went on to win 48-47.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Azle quarterback Drey Owen, left, scrambles past Crowley’s Marc Johnson for the touchdown for a 7-7 tie during the first quarter of Friday’s football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Crowley’s Jordyn Carden, right, races past Azle’s AJ Gonzales for a first down during the first quarter of Friday’s football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Crowley’s Dominique Johnson, 7, right breaks away from Azle’s Logan Fisher, left and Logan Strawbridge for a 48 yard touchdown run to give Crowley a 20-14 lead during the second quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Crowley’s Dominique Johnson, 7 leaps over Azle’s Cahse Torgesen, and a teammate for touchdown to give Crowley a 27-14 lead during the second quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Azle’s Jacob Lee, front is grabbed by Crowley’s Darrell Talley after gaining first down yardage during the first quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Azle’s Jacob Lee, right,t is grabbed by Crowley’s Darrell Talley after gaining first down yardage during the first quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Crowley’s Jordyn Carden, left stiff arms Azle’s Tristen Geffert as he races for a first down during the second quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Azle’s Nicky Quevedo, center, 19 kicks a 43 yard field goal in front of Crowley’s Jerome Williams to give the Hornets a 48-47 lead in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Azle went on to win 48-47. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Azle’s Chase Torgesen, left blocks the extra point attempt by Crowley kicker Roberto Alvarez to make the Crowley lead 47-45 in the fourth quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Azle went on to win 48-47. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Azle’s Marcelo Deanda, left catches Crowley’s Dominique Johnson for no game during the thrid quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Azle’s Ethan Harris, left tries to wrap up Crowley’s Clatayvion Jackson as he fights for yards during the first quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram