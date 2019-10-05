PHOTOS: Euless Trinity beats San Angelo Central to remain undefeated this season

Trinity quarterback Valentino Foni (16) outruns San Angelo Central receiver Ty Casey (10) to the end zone during the second half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity defeated San Angelo Central 49-24. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity head coach Chris Jensen watches action during the first half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity led 28-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity flag bearers took to the field after a score during the first half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity led 28-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity running back Zechariah Moore (3) runs through the defense of San Angelo Central cornerback Kyson Snelson (2) and safety Julian Potter (29) during the first half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity led 28-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity running back Zechariah Moore (3) takes off for yardage chased by San Angelo Central safety Kente Nichols (27) during the second half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity defeated San Angelo Central 49-24. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity running back Ollie Gordon (2) outruns San Angelo Central defense on the way to a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity led 28-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity fans cheer on the Trojans during the second half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity defeated San Angelo Central 49-24. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity fullback Joseph Luna (42) attacks the middle of the line during the second half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity defeated San Angelo Central 49-24. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity running back Ollie Gordon (2) outruns San Angelo Central cornerback David Mier (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity led 28-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity running back Ollie Gordon (2) runs over the San Angelo Central defense during the first half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity led 28-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity quarterback Marcus Ervin (12) stiff arms his way past a San Angelo Central defender during the first half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity led 28-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
