High School Football Watch as Euless Trinity scores on 35-yard TD pass in win vs. San Angelo Central October 05, 2019 01:42 AM

Euless Trinity RB Ollie Gordon takes a swing pass from QB Marcus Ervin to score from 35 yards out. The play gave Trinity a 28-10 lead over San Angelo Central with 3:56 left in the 2nd at Pennington Field, Friday, October 4, 2019.