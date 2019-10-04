PHOTOS: Weatherford beats Haltom in offensive shootout

The Kangaroos take the field before the game. The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
David Kent
WeatherfordÕs Nicholas Schwikal (35) scores in the second half. The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
David Kent
Haltom’s Adam Hill (10) trots into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half. The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

WeatherfordÕs Dezmond Forrest (3) dives into the end zone to score late in the second quarter, defended by HaltomÕs Alexis Terrazas (96). The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Weatherford’s Dezmond Forrest (3) outruns Haltom’s Johnny Smith-Rider (22) for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Weatherford’s Dezmond Forrest (3) dances away from Haltom’s Johnny Smith-Rider (22) and Brandon Thammavong(9) on a run in the first half. The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Weatherford’s Cicero Caston (13) carries in the first quarter, pursued by Haltom’s Eric Delgadillo (83). The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Haltom’s Kenneth Cormier Jr. (5) rambles on a first half run. The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Weatherford’s Dezmond Forrest (3) stretches to try to make it to the end zone on a first half run. He was ruled down at the 1-yard line. The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Haltom’s Kenneth Cormier Jr. (5) is tackled after a short gain in the second half. The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

HaltomÕs Dereck Ocasio (80) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter, defended by WeatherfordÕs Jorden Wheeler (10). The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

