High School Football Watch as Trinity scores touchdown in first half vs. LD Bell October 02, 2019 04:32 PM

Euless Trinity running back Jason Vaomotou scores on a 26-yard pass from Marcus Irvin to give the Trojans a 21-7 lead over LD Bell just before halftime of their game at Pennington Field on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Video by Darren Lauber