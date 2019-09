High School Football Burleson Centennial wins on game-winning field goal vs. Midlothian September 28, 2019 03:21 AM

Burleson Centennial sophomore kicker Josh Garcia boots a 34-yard field goal into the wind as time expires to give the Spartans a 23-21 win over 9th ranked Midlothian at Midlothian ISD Stadium on Friday, September 27, 2019.