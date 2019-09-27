PHOTOS: Eaton Eagles squeeze by Timber Creek in overtime during 5-6A opener

Eaton kicker Dakota Lamb (49) and holder Braden St Ama (15) celebrate as the winning field goal goes through in overtime. Eaton beat Timber Creek 23-20. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Eaton’s Max McCuiston (13) beats Timber Creek’s Jeremy Cook (28) to the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Teammates and coaches celebrate with Eaton kicker Dakota Lamb (49) after he won the game in overtime, 23-20. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Timber Creek quarterback Jason Akers (10) comes off the field after the last play in regulation. Akers injured his shoulder and left the game. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Timber Creek’s Caleb Gates (41) drags down Eaton quarterback Amari Blount (8) from behind in the first half. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Timber Creek’s Kyle Zalick (14) fights through a stiff arm by Eaton ball carrier Braden St Ama (15) in the first half. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Timber Creek’s Ethan Green (6) holds onto the shirt tail of Eaton ball carrier Luke Jeskevic (2) in the first half. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Eaton’s Jahbez Hawkins (22) carries up the middle, pursued by Timber Creek’s defense, including Matthew Lolohea (35), in the first half. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Eaton quarterback Jason Akers (10) rolls out looking for a target in the first half. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Timber Creek players take the field before the game. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Eaton’s Max McCuiston (13) hauls in his second touchdown catch of the game, in the fourth quarter, to put the Eagles ahead. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
Eaton’s Max McCuiston (13) hauls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Amari Blount (8), defended by Timber Creek’s Jeremy Cook (28). The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
