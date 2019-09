High School Football Watch Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch 1 of 4 first-half touchdowns September 22, 2019 08:56 PM

The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38.