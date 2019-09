High School Football Watch Mansfield RB leap into end zone for touchdown September 22, 2019 08:53 PM

Mansfield running back Donerio Davenport leaps over the Mansfield Summit line for a 1-yard touchdown. Davenport led all rushers with 112 yards on 23 carries in Summit's 28-21 win over Mansfield at Newsom Stadium on Friday, September 20, 2019.