PHOTOS: Rockwall outlasts Arlington Martin in football thriller

Rockwall running back Khalil Catlett (2) looks for running room against Arlington Martin during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Rockwall wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) gives a stiffarm to Arlington Martin defensive back Placide Djungu-Sungu (19) during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Arlington Martin quarterback Zach Mundell (L) lowers his head against Rockwall defensive back PJ Barber (15) and defensive back Drew Molck (21) during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Arlington Martin quarterback Zach Mundell rolls out to pass against Rockwall during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
The Arlington Martin Warriors enter the field to face the Rockwall YellowJackets, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Arlington Martin quarterback Zach Mundell (R) tries to get past Rockwall defensive end Kade Welcher (18) during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Arlington Martin running back Chris Craft (41) has a huge hole to run against Rockwall during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Arlington Martin wide receiver Cal Robinson comes up with a reception against Rockwall defensive back Gillock Jackson during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager talks with his special team during the game against Rockwall, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Rockwall quarteback Braedyn Locke looks to pass against Arlington Martin during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Arlington Martin wide receiver Jonathan Carter (88) tries to break away from Rockwall defensive end Corey Kelley (25) during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager is a little disgusted after trailing to Rockwall during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Rockwall wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) comes up with a reception in front of Arlington Martin defensive back Placide Djungu-Sungu (19) during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Srlington Martin defensive back Placide Djungu-Sungu comes up with an interception against Rockwall during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
Arlington Martin running back Dwayne Williams (3) celebrates with Jaden Miles (9) after Williams’ touchdown run against Rockwall during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX
