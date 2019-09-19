PHOTOS: Mesquite too much for LD Bell, Skeeters begin season 4-0

Mesquite and Bell on the line of scrimage befre the snap at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.
Xavier Hall (12) carries the ball towards the sideline, trying to outrun defensive back Ira Carter (29) at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.
Dylan Hillard-McGill (12) running 88 yards down the field for a touchdown at Pennington Stadium against L.D. Bell on Sep. 19 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star Telegram
Mesquite quarterback Landry Choate (17) keeps the ball, running up the field before Ira Carter (29) reaches out to help with the tackle at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.
Sage Thomas (2) trying to break a tackle at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.
Mesquite quarterback Landry Choate (17) keeps the ball for a sprint downfiield at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.
Christian Gadison (13) senior wide reciever for Bell, tries to drive up the middle agsint Mesquite at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.
L.D. Bell Raiders lined up for the National Anthem at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.
Anthony Roberts (19) tackkled near the endzone by L.D. Bell senior linebacker Donte Martin (44) at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.
Christian Gadison (13) tackled by Dewayne Adams (11) at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.
L.D. Bell Raiders running into Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019, before the game against Mesquite.
Christian Gadison (13) Sprints down the field, tackled by Dewayne Adams (11) at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.
L.D. Bell quarterback Landry Choate (17) back to pass at Pennington Stadium against Mesquite on Sep. 19 2019.