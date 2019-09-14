PHOTOS: Fort Worth Poly dominates Dallas Jefferson at Handley Field

The Fort Worth Polytechnic Fighting Parrots enter the field to face Thomas Jefferson Patriots, Thursday night, September 12, 2019 played at Scarborough-Handley Field in Ft Worth, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Polytechnic wide receiver Anthony Phenix (2) makes a reception and goes in for a touchdown against Thomas Jefferson during the first half, Thursday night, September 12, 2019 played at Scarborough-Handley Field in Ft Worth, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Polytechnic defensive back Harold Conner (11) comes up with an interception against Thomas Jefferson during the first half, Thursday night, September 12, 2019 played at Scarborough-Handley Field in Ft Worth, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Polytechnic wide receiver Trevor Johnson (5) tries to get around Thomas Jefferson cornerback Damion Borges (21) during the first half, Thursday night, September 12, 2019 played at Scarborough-Handley Field in Ft Worth, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Polytechnic linebacker Omaurion Millsap (33) sacks Thomas Jefferson quarterback Jonathon Ware (5) during the first half, Thursday night, September 12, 2019 played at Scarborough-Handley Field in Ft Worth, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Polytechnic wide receiver Darryl Greer comes up with a reception against Thomas Jefferson safety Treshun McMath (3) during the first half, Thursday night, September 12, 2019 played at Scarborough-Handley Field in Ft Worth, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Polytechnic running back Traylon Brown (21) celebrates with Anthony Phenix (2) after scoring a touchdown against Thomas Jefferson during the first half, Thursday night, September 12, 2019 played at Scarborough-Handley Field in Ft Worth, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Thomas Jefferson fullback Zander Armand (43) gets tripped up by Polytechnic defensive back Edwin Navarro (22) during the first half, Thursday night, September 12, 2019 played at Scarborough-Handley Field in Ft Worth, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Thomas Jefferson quarterback Jonathon Ware (5) gets sacked by Polytechnic linebacker Trevor Johnson during the first half, Thursday night, September 12, 2019 played at Scarborough-Handley Field in Ft Worth, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Polytechnic running back Traylon Brown (21) tries to break a tackle from Thomas Jefferson safety Alejandro Salazar (23) during the first half, Thursday night, September 12, 2019 played at Scarborough-Handley Field in Ft Worth, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram