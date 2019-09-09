High School Football

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football players and team of the week in Week 2

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth

Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. By
Up Next
Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. By

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school football offensive and defensive players of the week, and football team of the week from Week 2.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote below:

If you would like to nominate players or teams, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with a short summary of why they should be nominated by Sunday night.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football player of the week in Week 2
Zavion Taylor, Northwest: 16 rec, 309 yards, 6 TDs vs McKinney North
Dillon Markiewicz, McKinney North: 365 yards passing, 5 total TDs vs Northwest
Kaedric Cobbs, Guyer: 218 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Cedar Hill
Created with Quiz Maker Online

Vote for DFW football DEF player of the week in Week 2
Jayveion Moore, Lamar: 11 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 INT for TD vs Naaman Forest
Dom Dozal, Dallas White: 4 pass deflections, 2 INTs, 1 for TD vs South Garland
Kaleb Culp, Parish Episcopal: 22 tackles, 1 FR vs TC Cedar Hill
Ty Marsh, Ryan: 14 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, vs Fossil Ridge
Created with QuizMaker

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football team of the week in Week 2
Parish Episcopal: Snapped TC-Cedar Hill's winning streak in OT
Kennedale: Upset 4A No. 5 Midlothian Heritage
McKinney North: Over 650 yards, 68 points vs. Northwest
Red Oak: Rushed for 460 yards with 77 points vs Princeton

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  