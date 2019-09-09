Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football players and team of the week in Week 2

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school football offensive and defensive players of the week, and football team of the week from Week 2.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote below:

If you would like to nominate players or teams, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with a short summary of why they should be nominated by Sunday night.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football player of the week in Week 2 Zavion Taylor, Northwest: 16 rec, 309 yards, 6 TDs vs McKinney North Dillon Markiewicz, McKinney North: 365 yards passing, 5 total TDs vs Northwest Kaedric Cobbs, Guyer: 218 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Cedar Hill

Vote for DFW football DEF player of the week in Week 2 Jayveion Moore, Lamar: 11 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 INT for TD vs Naaman Forest Dom Dozal, Dallas White: 4 pass deflections, 2 INTs, 1 for TD vs South Garland Kaleb Culp, Parish Episcopal: 22 tackles, 1 FR vs TC Cedar Hill Ty Marsh, Ryan: 14 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, vs Fossil Ridge

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football team of the week in Week 2 Parish Episcopal: Snapped TC-Cedar Hill's winning streak in OT Kennedale: Upset 4A No. 5 Midlothian Heritage McKinney North: Over 650 yards, 68 points vs. Northwest Red Oak: Rushed for 460 yards with 77 points vs Princeton