PHOTOS: Fort Worth South Hills defeats O.D. Wyatt in Week 2 matchup

South Hills’ Braylon Craver (13) escapes from Wyatt’s Anthony Smith (8). The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Wyatt wide receiver Toney Green (2) stretches for a pass but couldn’t haul it in. The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special
South Hills’ Christopher Clayton (1) sheds a tackle by Wyatt’s Toney Green (right). The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special
South Hills’ Jaishaun Marshall (30 heads upfield with the ball in the second half. The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Wyatt’s Paris Handy (7) falls on a loose ball, defended by South Hills’ Ca’lub Holloway (23) The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Wyatt’s Johnathan Brown lays out to try to make a catch in the red zone as South Hills’ Camden Humphrey (28) moves in to cover. The pass fell incomplete. The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Wyatt’s Keroyta Browner (6) makes an open field tackle on South Hills’ Jaishaun Mitchell (30). The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special
South Hills’ Braylon Craver (13) goes up for a pass in the end zone, defended by Whatt’s Skyler Patterson. Patterson was flagged for pass interference on the play. The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special
South Hills’ Keshawn Ford (9) tries to strip the ball from Wyatt’s Keroyta Browner (6). The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Wyatt’s Quinten Hutchinson (white jersey) recovers a bad snap in the backfield, as South Hills’ Deshawn Ford (10) gives chase. The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special
South Hills’ Christopher Clayton (1) beats the Wyatt defense for a third quarter touchdown. The O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals played the South Hills Scorpions at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special