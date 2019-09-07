PHOTOS: Southlake Carroll dominates Colleyville Heritage in Week 2 matchup

Southlake Carroll’s Brady Boyd carries the ball for a third quarter touchdown against Colleyville Heritage at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Colleyville Heritage quarterback #9 AJ Smith looks for an open receiver against Carroll at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Colleyville Heritage’s Isaac Shabay (No. 3) avoids take by a Carroll defender at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Southlake Carroll celebrates a touchdown against Colleyville Heritage.
Colleyville Heritage’s Hogan Wasson (No. 4) breaks up a pass intended for Carroll’s Josh Sweat at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Carroll’s Cannon Kadi (21) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Colleyville Heritage at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Colleyville Heritage’s Hogan Wasson (No. 4) and Brayden Gerlich (No. 12) combine to take down Carroll’s John Manner at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Colleyville Heritage’s Isaac Shabay catches a pass he would run in for a touchdown against Carroll at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Colleyville Heritage’s Luke Lingard (No. 32) and Matthew Powers (No. 33) force a Southlake Carroll fumble. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Colleyville Heritage defenders Isaac Shabay (No. 3), Luke Lingard (No. 32), Dylan McKinney (No. 16) converge on Carroll’s John Manner at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Southlake Carroll’s defense swarmed Colleyville Heritage all night in a 50-9 victory on Sept. 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Southlake Carroll’s defense dominated Colleyville Heritage on Sept. 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers looks for an open receiver against Colleyville Heritage at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
