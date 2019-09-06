PHOTOS: Euless Trinity uses ground game to beat Sachse at the Cotton Bowl

Trinity defensive lineman Poukesi Vakauta (96) signals fourth down late in the fourth quarter of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity defeated Sachse 21-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Sachse quarterback Parker Wells (16) hands the ball to running back Shon Coleman (6) for short yardage during the first half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity led 14-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Sachse quarterback Parker Wells (16) makes a completion down field during the first half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity led 14-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity wide receiver Jacob Schaeffer (13) celebrates with team mate running back Ollie Gordon (2) after Gordon scored during the first half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity led 14-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity running back Ollie Gordon (2) sprints in 23 yards for Trinity’s first scoreduring the first half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity led 14-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Sachse running back Shon Coleman (6) attempts to avoid Trinity linebacker Sateki Wolfgramm (11) during the first half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity led 14-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity linebacker Zion Fonua (10) closes in on Sachse quarterback Parker Wells during the first half Friday at the Cotton Bowl.
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sachse wide receiver Jordan Nabors (2) grabs a touchdown pass in front of Trinity defensive back Isaiah Smith (9) during the second half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. The pass put Sachse within two points of tying the game. Trinity defeated Sachse 21-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity running back Zechariah Moore (3) attempts to avoid the tackle of Sachse linebacker Quinton Williams (10) during the second half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity defeated Sachse 21-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity running back Zechariah Moore (3) finds a hole in front of Sachse defensive back Matthew Carter (8) during the second half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity defeated Sachse 21-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity’s Troy-Anns perform during the first half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity led 14-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Sachse quarterback Jordan Nabors (2) runs the ball between blockers Keelan Cooper (30) and Brian Okoye (32) during the first half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity led 14-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Sachse running back Shon Coleman (6) goes up for the ball defended by Trinity linebackers Siosifa Leota (33) and Sateki Wolfgramm (11) during the first half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity led 14-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Trinity quarterback Marcus Ervin (12) looses the ball but regained control during the first half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity led 14-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
