PHOTOS: Arlington Martin shuts down Hebron in home opener

Martin’s Ed Jones IV (15) blocks a punt off the foot of Hebron punter Ben Rutherford (45) in the first half. The ball was returned for a touchdown. The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Martin’s Dwayne Williams (3) runs out of the tackle by Hebron’s Darius Snow (23) in second half action. The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
A pass intended for Martin’s Ryan Wallace (8) falls incomplete in the fourth quarter. Hebron’s Vinson Miller (13) defends on the play. The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Hebron’s Jaylon Lott (6) juggles the ball on a first half run. The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
After a long run, Martin’s Ryan Wallace (8) is brought down by a trio of Hebron defenders including Kai Clincy (34) and Darius Snow (23, lower right) The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Nick Rodriguez (4) kicks one of several Martin field goals in the game. The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Martin’s Chris Craft (41) is brought down by Hebron’s Darius Snow (23) in the third quarter. The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Martin’s Dwayne Williams (3) is knocked out of bounds by Hebron’s Vinson Miller (13) on a carry in the third quarter. The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Martin’s Lenard Lemons (5) was flagged for interference on this fourth quarter pass play to Hebron’s Jaddai Henry (81). The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Hebron’s Nick Frazier (5) goes up for a pass that was knocked away by Martin’s KJ Polk Jr. (2), in the fourth quarter. The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Martin’ Chris Craft (41) blocks a Hebron punt by Brayden Beck (85) in the first half. The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special
Martin’s Christian Traylor (10) runs under a pass intended for Hebron’s Jaddai Henry (81) in the first half. The pass fell incomplete. The Hebron Hawks played the Martin Warriors at Maverick Stadium in Arlington Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
David Kent
Special