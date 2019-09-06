PHOTOS: Keller Central defeats Richland in home opener

The Keller Central Chargers enter the field to face the Richland Rebels, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller Central wide receiver D.J. Graham (5) tries to avoid Richland defensive back Da’lon Arthur during the second half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Richland running back Brandon Johnson (21) celebrates with Yonaye Pead (15) after Johnson’s touchdown reception against Keller Central during the second half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Richland quarterback Cole Benson (10) gets sacked on a 2-point conversion by Keller Central defensive end Austin Korbe during the second half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Richland wide receiver C.J. Basketville (3) comes up with a touchdown reception against Keller Central during the first half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Richland wide receiver C.J. Nelson comes up with a reception against Keller Central defensive back Trent Smith (18) during the first half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller Central running back Andrew Paul (30) tries to get past Richland defensive back Christian Smith-Johnson (26) during the first half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller Central quarterback Gavyn White attempts a pass against Richland during the first half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller Central running back Andrew Paul (30) fights for yardage against Richland during the first half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Richland quarterback Cole Benson (10) tries to get out of trouble against Keller Central during the first half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Richland running back Brandon Johnson looks for a hole to run against Keller Central during the first half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller Central wide receiver Justin Garrett comes up with a 56 yard touchdown reception against Richland during the first half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller Central wide receiver D.J. Graham (5) looks for running room after make a reception against Richland during the first half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller Central defensive end Colton David (L) sacks Richland quarterback Cole Benson during the first half, Thursday night, September 5, 2019 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram