High School Football Plano, El Paso Eastwood unite together before their Week 2 game in Frisco September 05, 2019 11:06 PM

The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco.