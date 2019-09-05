PHOTOS: El Paso Eastwood, Plano football teams unite; pay tribute to shooting victims

Plano and El Paso Eastwood players stand shoulder to shoulder during the national anthem before Thursday’s game in Frisco.
Fans at the Plano and El Paso Eastwood Game at the Star in Frisco.
Angel Santos of El Paso Eastwood remembers the fallen before Thursday’s game agaisnt Plano at The Star in Frisco.
Special to the Star-Telegram
Plano running onto the field at the Star in Frisco.
El Paso Eastwood runs onto the field at The Star in Frisco before Thursday’s game against Plano.
Plano and El Paso Eastwood honors those lost in the mass shooting in El Paso before Thursday’s kickoff at The Star in Frisco.
El Paso Eastwood honors Eddie Cruz before Thursday’s game against Plano at The Star in Frisco.
#11 Angel Santos and #1 Marc Grahm on the field before the Plano and El Paso Eastwood Game at the Star in Frisco.
Eastwood running back #20 Luca Gandara tackled by Plano defensive back #27 Cody Crist.
Eastwood running back #20 Luca Gandara trying to shake a tackle by Plano defensive back #27 Cody Crist.
Eastwood Quaterback #10 Christian Castaneda with the keeper, prepares to slide into Plano defender #36 Damion Phillips.
Eastwood running back #20 Luca Gandara sprinting down the sideline.
Eastwood wide reciever #14 Nathan Samaniego, points down the line of scrimage.
Eastwood Quaterback #10 Christian Castaneda, looks for the open pass agaisnt Plano at the Star in Frisco.
El Paso shows its support before Thursday’s game between Eastwood and Plano at The Star in Frisco.
Eastwood Quaterback #10 Christian Castaneda, looks for the open pass agaisnt Plano at the Star in Frisco.
Eastwood wide reciever #11 Angel Garcia, returns the kick down the sideline agasint Plano.
#3 Jayden Chambers, celebrates after scoring a touchdown for Plano agaisnt Eastwood at the Star in Frisco.
Eastwood Quaterback #10 Christian Castaneda about to be tackled by #37 Stefen Browder.
#87 Umar Aruna for Plano, and #8 Jonah Wheeler, fight for control of a pass in the air at the Star in Frisco.
Eastwood Quaterback #10 Christian Castaneda, drives up the middle agasint Plano at the Star in Frisco.
EL Paso Eastwood head coahc Julio Lopez and Plano Head Coach Jaydon McCullough during the National Anthem.
Plano’s Dominick Herrera, left, and El Paso Eastwood’s Nathan Samaniego embrace before Thursday night’s game in Frsico.
El Paso Eastwood fan at The Star in Frisco.
