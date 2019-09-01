PHOTOS: Colleyville Heritage vs. Lovejoy at the Tom Landry Classic in Allen to kick off 2019 season

The Colleyville Heritage Panthers enter the field to face Lovejoy, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Colleyville Heritage linebacker Ryan Ward (15) stops Lovejoy quarterback Ralph Rucker for a short gain during the first half, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Colleyville Heritage running back Braxton Ash (29) tries to get past Lovejoy defensive back Shawn Robertson (3) during the second half, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Lovejoy quarterback Ralph Rucker (10) gets sacked from behind by Colleyville Heritage defensive lineman Cameron Taylor (54) during the second half, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Lovejoy wide receiver Reid Westervelt (9) goes up for a 21 yard touchdown reception against Colleyville Heritage cornerback Michael Neves (24) during the first half, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Colleyville Heritage head coach Joe Willis talks with his quarterback AJ Smith during the game against Lovejoy, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Colleyville Heritage defensive lineman Cameron Taylor (R) sacks Lovejoy quarteback Ralph Rucker for a short loss during the first half, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Colleyville Heritage running back Braxton Ash (29) gets tripped up by Lovejoy defensive back Ryan Scott (8) during the first half, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Colleyville Heritage linebacker Tobin Hall (R) drags down Lovejoy quarterback Ralph Rucker (L) during the first half, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Colleyville Heritage quarterback AJ Smith (9) tries to break free of a tackle from Lovejoy defensive lineman Brian Kotecki during the first half, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Chad Turner (5) gets stood up for no gain against defensive back Quinn McDermott (37) during the first half, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
Colleyville Heritage running back Isaac Shabay (3) celebrates with tight end Jagger Hebeisen (87) after scoring a rushing touchdown against Lovejoy during the first half, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
The Colleyville Heritage Panthers walk off the field with smiles after defeating Lovejoy, 13-10, Saturday night, August 31, 2019 played at Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX.
