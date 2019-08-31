PHOTOS: Arlington Bowie vs. Flower Mound Marcus Texas high school football 2019 season opener

Arlington Bowie wide receiver Jimmy Valsin (18) celebrates with teammate Austin Threatt (85) after Valsin’s touchdown reception against Flower Mound Marcus during the first half, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie defensive back DeAnte Betts makes a stop for a short loss on Flower Mound Marcus running back Ty’son Edwards (22) during the first half, Thursday night, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Tx.
Arlington Bowie head coach Danny DeArman wears a shirt for Hunter Dougherty and Autism Awareness during their game against Flower Mound Marcus, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Arlington Bowie, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie head coach Danny DeArman congratulates quarterback Drevvon Ponder after scoring a touchdown against Flower Mound Marcus, during the first half, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie coach Travis Dougherty and son Hunter walk on the field for Autism Awareness before the game against Flower Mound Marcus on August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie quarterback Drevvon Ponder (14) looks to get around Flower Mound Marcus linebacker Michael Carignan (5) and linebacker Ethan Barr (8) during the first half, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Flower Mound Marcus running back Ty’son Edwards (22) gets stopped for a short gain by Arlington Bowie defensive back Kameron Sanders (27) during the first half, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Flower Mound Marcus running back Ty’son Edwards (22) is stuffed by the Arlington Bowie defensive during the first half, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie wide receiver Jimmy Valsin (18) comes up with a reception and is brought down by Flower Mound Marcus linebacker Ethan Barr (8) during the first half, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie quarterback Drevvon Ponder attempts a pass against Flower Mound Marcus during the first half, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie running back D’Aunte Prevost (3) tries to break free from Flower Mound Marcus linebacker Mark Vassar.
Arlington Bowie head coach Danny DeArman reacts to a call during the game against Flower Mound Marcus, during the first half, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
Arlington Bowie runing back Marsaillus Sims (32) tries to break a tackle from Flower Mound Marcus defensive lineman Connor Cronin (47) during the first half, August 29, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX.
