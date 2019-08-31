PHOTOS: Grapevine vs. Azle Texas high school football 2019 season opener

Grapevine players romp through a banner before the game. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
Azle’s Jacob Lee (3) lunges into the end zone for a first half touchdown, with Grapevine’s Jacob Shimkus (8) defending. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
Grapevine’s Colin McCullough makes an interception in the first half. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
Azle’s Logan Fisher (29) and Logan Strawbridge (36) tackle Grapevine’s Caleb Texada (3) after a short gain. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
Grapevine’s Jacob Edwards (2) stretches for a pass that was just out of reach in the back of the end zone. Azle’s Chase Torgeson (2) defended on the play. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
Azle’s Cullen Furr (1) applies a stiff arm to the face of Grapevine’s Jackson Cunningham (7) on a long run in the first half. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
Azle’s Ben Gair (14) took over as quarterback early in the game and led the Hornets to multiple scores. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
Azle’s John Jackson (6) makes an over the shoulder catch while defended by Grapevine’s Jack Turner (4). The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
Azle’s Dane Dorris (26) celebrates after recovering a Grapevine fumble in the first half. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
The sun came out just as the game got underway, after a rainy afternoon that threatened to dampen fans and players. Azle’s Eric McAlister (88) and an official shade their eyes while awaiting a Grapevine punt. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
