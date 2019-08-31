PHOTOS: Denton Guyer vs. Aledo Texas high school football 2019 season opener

The Aledo Bearcats enter the field to face Denton Guyer, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Denton Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5) tries to get past defensive back Nathan Fingar (3) during the second half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Denton Guyer during the second half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Denton Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) leads the Wildcats to victory over Aledo, 60-57, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) finds room to run against Denton Guyer during the first half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Denton Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) rumbles downfield against Aledo during the first half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Aledo head coach Tim Buchanan looks on from the sideline during the game against Denton Guyer, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Aledo wide receiver Jo Jo Earle (1) comes up with a reception against Denton Guyer during the first half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) looks for room to run against Denton Guyer during the first half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Aledo wide receiver Jo Jo Earle (1) comes with a reception against Denton Guyer defensive back Darious Goodloe (21) during the first half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Denton Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown reception against Aledo during the first half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Aledo wide receiver Money Parks has open field to run after make a reception against Denton Guyer during the first half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) tries to get past Denton Guyer defensive back Seth Meador (19) and the rest of the Denton Guyer defense during the first half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
Aledo quarterback Jake Bishop looks to scramble against Denton Guyer during the first half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX.
