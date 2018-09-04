Caleb Lewis scored Burleson’s first TD

Caleb Lewis scored Burleson's first TD against Kansas City Schlagle.
Keller Central kicks off 2018

High School Football

Keller Central kicks off 2018

The Chargers are coming off their sixth playoff appearance in the past seven years. The 2018 season started on Aug. 13 and Central returns 10 starters including one of the top prospects in the nation in 2020 ATH DJ Graham.

