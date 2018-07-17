Local talent rises up 247Sports 2019 recruiting rankings

Mansfield Legacy 4-star CB Jeffery Carter moved up 16 spots in the latest 247Sports 2019 football recruiting rankings.

Carter, who occupies No. 25, has narrowed his recruitment to Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

He was among the best in the nation at The Opening Finals in Frisco June 30-July 3 along with 5-star DE Nolan Smith (IMG Academy), who is the new No. 1.

Smith, who’s committed to Georgia, jumped up one spot while taking over for Zach Harrison, a 5-star DE from Olentangy Orange in Ohio. Harrison dropped to No. 2.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Austin Lake Travis 5-star WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) was the highest Texan. However, he dropped two spots to No. 12.

SHARE COPY LINK Five-star Ohio State WR commitment Garrett Wilson (Austin Lake Travis) hauls in a long pass at The Opening.

Biggest jumps

Four-star linebacker Marcel Brooks (Flower Mound Marcus) is one of the nation's top defensive prospects. Greg Powers 247Sports

24. Marcel Brooks

LB, Flower Mound Marcus, 4 stars

Committed to LSU

Moved up 61 spots

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp (44) comes up with a 67-yard touchdown reception against Kemp during the first half. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

49. Baylor Cupp

TE, Brock, 4 stars

Committed to Texas A&M

Moved up 315 spots

Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He's currently committed to Oklahoma. Greg Powers, 247Sports

50. Trejan Bridges

WR, Hebron, 4 stars

Committed to Oklahoma

Moved up 30 spots

Four-star 2019 safety Demani Richardson (Waxahachie High School) committed to Texas A&M over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, TCU, and Texas amongst others. Greg Powers, 247Sports

75. Demani Richardson

S, Waxahachie, 4 stars

Committed to Texas A&M

Moved up 118 spots

Four-star tight end Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian High School) is rated as the No. 2 TE in the country, according to 247Sports. Greg Powers, 247Sports

94. Austin Stogner

TE, Plano Prestonwood, 4 stars

Committed to Oklahoma

Moved up 79 spots

SHARE COPY LINK Allen WR and Oklahoma commit Theo Wease goes up for a TD pass thrown by fellow Sooners commit Spencer Rattler at The Opening.

Local stars

Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers. Greg Powers, 247Sports 247 Sports

51. Theo Wease

WR Allen, 4 stars

Committed to Oklahoma

Previous: 51

Four-star WR Dylan Wright (West Mesquite) currently has 38 offers and should get even more with a big senior season. Greg Powers, 247Sports

69. Dylan Wright

WR, West Mesquite, 4 stars

Committed: No

Previous: 66

NaNa Osafo-Mensah, a four-star recruit from Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, is one of the top recruits in the country. He'll commit to either Texas or Notre Dame on May 19. Greg Powers 247Sports

70. NaNa Osafo-Mensah

DE, Nolan Catholic, 4 stars

Committed to Notre Dame

Previous: 68

Dallas Bishop Dunne's Brian Williams is a 5-star recruit and the top-rated safety in the country. Brian Perroni 247Sports

76. Brian Williams

S, Bishop Dunne, 4 stars

Committed to Texas A&M

Previous: 34

Four-star safety Lewis Cine recently moved from Massachusetts to Texas where he has enrolled at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill. Andrew Ivins 247Sports

77. Lewis Cine

S, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill, 4 stars

Committed: No

Previous: 70

Four-star offensive linemen EJ Ndoma-Ogar (Allen, Texas) holds 39 scholarship offers, including 34 from Power Five schools. He's projected to commit to Oklahoma, according to 247Sports. Greg Powers, 247Sports

90. E.J. Ndoma-Ogar

OG, Allen, 4 stars

Committed to Oklahoma

Previous: 91

Four-star athlete Marquez Beason is one of the top players in the country with over 40 offers. He's committed to Illinois. Greg Powers, 247Sports

100. Marquez Beason

ATH, Bishop Dunne, 4 stars

Committed to Illinois

Previous: 101