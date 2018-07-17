Local talent rises up 247Sports 2019 recruiting rankings

Mansfield Legacy 4-star CB
Jeffery Carter moved up 16 spots in the latest 247Sports 2019 football recruiting rankings.
Carter, who occupies No. 25, has
narrowed his recruitment to Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
He was among the best in the nation at
The Opening Finals in Frisco June 30-July 3 along with 5-star DE Nolan Smith (IMG Academy), who is the new No. 1.
Smith, who’s committed to Georgia, jumped up one spot while taking over for
Zach Harrison, a 5-star DE from Olentangy Orange in Ohio. Harrison dropped to No. 2.
Austin Lake Travis 5-star WR
Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) was the highest Texan. However, he dropped two spots to No. 12.
Biggest jumps
Four-star linebacker Marcel Brooks (Flower Mound Marcus) is one of the nation's top defensive prospects.
Greg Powers 247Sports
24. Marcel Brooks
LB, Flower Mound Marcus, 4 stars
Committed to LSU
Moved up 61 spots
Brock tight end Baylor Cupp (44) comes up with a 67-yard touchdown reception against Kemp during the first half.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
49. Baylor Cupp
TE, Brock, 4 stars
Committed to Texas A&M
Moved up 315 spots
Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He's currently committed to Oklahoma.
Greg Powers, 247Sports
50. Trejan Bridges
WR, Hebron, 4 stars
Committed to Oklahoma
Moved up 30 spots
Four-star 2019 safety Demani Richardson (Waxahachie High School) committed to Texas A&M over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, TCU, and Texas amongst others.
Greg Powers, 247Sports
75. Demani Richardson
S, Waxahachie, 4 stars
Committed to Texas A&M
Moved up 118 spots
Four-star tight end Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian High School) is rated as the No. 2 TE in the country, according to 247Sports.
Greg Powers, 247Sports
94. Austin Stogner
TE, Plano Prestonwood, 4 stars
Committed to Oklahoma
Moved up 79 spots
Local stars
Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers.
Greg Powers, 247Sports 247 Sports
51. Theo Wease
WR Allen, 4 stars
Committed to Oklahoma
Previous: 51
Four-star WR Dylan Wright (West Mesquite) currently has 38 offers and should get even more with a big senior season.
Greg Powers, 247Sports
69. Dylan Wright
WR, West Mesquite, 4 stars
Committed: No
Previous: 66
NaNa Osafo-Mensah, a four-star recruit from Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, is one of the top recruits in the country. He'll commit to either Texas or Notre Dame on May 19.
Greg Powers 247Sports
70. NaNa Osafo-Mensah
DE, Nolan Catholic, 4 stars
Committed to Notre Dame
Previous: 68
Dallas Bishop Dunne's Brian Williams is a 5-star recruit and the top-rated safety in the country.
Brian Perroni 247Sports
76. Brian Williams
S, Bishop Dunne, 4 stars
Committed to Texas A&M
Previous: 34
Four-star safety Lewis Cine recently moved from Massachusetts to Texas where he has enrolled at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill.
Andrew Ivins 247Sports
77. Lewis Cine
S, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill, 4 stars
Committed: No
Previous: 70
Four-star offensive linemen EJ Ndoma-Ogar (Allen, Texas) holds 39 scholarship offers, including 34 from Power Five schools. He's projected to commit to Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.
Greg Powers, 247Sports
90. E.J. Ndoma-Ogar
OG, Allen, 4 stars
Committed to Oklahoma
Previous: 91
Four-star athlete Marquez Beason is one of the top players in the country with over 40 offers. He's committed to Illinois.
Greg Powers, 247Sports
100. Marquez Beason
ATH, Bishop Dunne, 4 stars
Committed to Illinois
Previous: 101
