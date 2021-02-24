Top Texas high school baseball teams to play at Globe Life Field; scores and schedule

Globe Life Field will host 16 Texas high school baseball games Thursday through Saturday. Thursday and Friday will have five games each. Saturday will have six games capped off with Class 6A No. 1 Prosper and No. 7 Southlake Carroll (two-time defending 6A state champ).

Tournament passes: $40 (Adults), $25 (Youth 18 and under with student ID)

Single day: $15 (Adults), $10 (Youth 18 and under with student ID)

Tickets and parking can be purchased in advance at texasrangers.com/highschoolshowcase. All seats will be general admission. Tournament passes are good for all games on all three days, and a single day ticket will be good for all games on that day. Additional games of the High School Baseball Showcase will be played at Southlake Carroll High School. Tournament passes and single day tickets sold at texasrangers.com/highschoolshowcase will include access to the games at Southlake Carroll HS.

Return to the story for updated scores.

Thursday, February 25

9:00 a.m. South Grand Prairie vs. Rockwall-Heath

11:30 a.m. Flower Mound vs. Prosper

2:00 p.m. Rockwall-Heath vs. Marcus

4:30 p.m. Prosper vs. Marcus

7:00 p.m. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) vs. Southlake Carroll

Friday, February 26

9:00 a.m. Lake Travis vs. South Grand Prairie

11:30 a.m. Lake Travis vs. Prosper

2:00 p.m. Flower Mound vs. Southlake Carroll

4:30 p.m. Flower Mound vs. IMG Academy

7:00 p.m. Southlake Carroll vs. Marcus

Saturday, February 27

8:30 a.m. Rockwall-Heath vs. Flower Mound

10:45 a.m. Marcus vs. Lake Travis

1:00 p.m. Southlake Carroll vs. Rockwall-Heath

3:15 p.m. Marcus vs. IMG Academy

5:30 p.m. Prosper vs. South Grand Prairie

7:45 p.m. Prosper vs. Southlake Carroll