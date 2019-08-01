High School Baseball

Justin Northwest grad gets LA Dodgers call up; top prospect set to make MLB debut

The “Gingergaard” era is about to begin in Los Angeles.

Dustin May, who graduated from Justin Northwest in 2016, was called-up from Triple-A Oklahoma City by the LA Dodgers on Wednesday. He will make his MLB debut on Friday at home against San Diego.

May, who played in the Futures Game in July, made five starts at Oklahoma City before the Dodgers called him up. He posted a 2.30 ERA with a 3-0 record and 24 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.

May signed his letter of intent with Texas Tech during his senior year, but was later drafted by the Dodgers in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He chose to forgo his commitment when he signed a $1 million bonus with LA.

May is the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect and is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, only behind the Padres’ Mackenzie Gore and Astros’ Forrest Whitley.

In four years in the Minor League, May is 24-17 in 73 career starts. He owns a 3.50 ERA and 394 strikeouts in 403 innings.

His nickname is Gingergaard because of his long red hair and refers to New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, a Mansfield Legacy alum, who is blonde.

