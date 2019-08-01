Justin Northwest grad gets LA Dodgers call up; top prospect set to make MLB debut

Daniels explains why Minor, others weren’t traded at deadline Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that there was never a proposal that enticed him to trade Mike Minor, Hunter Pence or others ahead of the trade deadline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that there was never a proposal that enticed him to trade Mike Minor, Hunter Pence or others ahead of the trade deadline.

The “Gingergaard” era is about to begin in Los Angeles.

Dustin May, who graduated from Justin Northwest in 2016, was called-up from Triple-A Oklahoma City by the LA Dodgers on Wednesday. He will make his MLB debut on Friday at home against San Diego.

The Dodgers didn’t make a big move at the trade deadline, but they’ve got reinforcements coming: Dustin May, their top pitching prospect, will make his major league debut Friday, sources tell ESPN. May, 21, is nicknamed Gingergaard: his long hair is red, his stuff is like Thor’s. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2019

May, who played in the Futures Game in July, made five starts at Oklahoma City before the Dodgers called him up. He posted a 2.30 ERA with a 3-0 record and 24 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.

May signed his letter of intent with Texas Tech during his senior year, but was later drafted by the Dodgers in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He chose to forgo his commitment when he signed a $1 million bonus with LA.

May is the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect and is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, only behind the Padres’ Mackenzie Gore and Astros’ Forrest Whitley.

Congratulations to Northwest High School alumnus Dustin May for receiving his call-up to the Los Angeles Dodgers! May, a 2016 graduate of Northwest, is the top-ranked pitching prospect for the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/hfJ6osU7ox — Northwest ISD (@NorthwestISD) August 1, 2019

In four years in the Minor League, May is 24-17 in 73 career starts. He owns a 3.50 ERA and 394 strikeouts in 403 innings.

His nickname is Gingergaard because of his long red hair and refers to New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, a Mansfield Legacy alum, who is blonde.