How did Bobby Witt Jr. do in his pro debut with the Royals in the Arizona League?

A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.'s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Colleyville Heritage’s Bobby Witt Jr. continues to shine this summer after ending his high school career with the school’s first UIL baseball state championship.

Following the title run in June, the star shortstop was drafted second overall and signed with the Kansas City Royals for nearly $7.8 million, and on Sunday, Witt made his professional debut in the Arizona League (Minor League Baseball).

He went 3 for 6 (.500) with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. The Royals beat the Cubs 9-5. Witt grounded into a fielder’s choice during his first at-bat and stole second base. He singled during his second at-bat and scored on a triple. He singled and scored again during his third at-bat in the third inning, and got his final hit in the seventh.

Witt Jr., the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt, helped the Panthers capture their first title over Georgetown 14-2 in six innings.

He batted .500 this season with 63 hits, 37 going for extra bases. He finished with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs while recording a .575 on-base percentage and 1.095 slugging percentage. Witt added eight triples and 16 stolen bases.

Witt was named District MVP, 5A all-state, an All-American and both Texas and National Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade.

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Michael Young surprised top-ranked high school baseball player Bobby Witt Jr. with the 2018-19 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award on Wednesday at Colleyville Heritage.