Royals, Mets draftees highlight 2019 ABCA/Rawlings High School Baseball All-Americans

Five high school baseball players from Texas, including Colleyville Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., were named 2019 ABCA/Rawlings High School All-Americans on Wednesday.

Lake Travis infielder Brett Baty, Cypress Ranch pitchers JJ Goss and Matt Thompson, and Argyle designated hitter Brenden Dixon were the others.

Witt adds another honor during the past month. He was named ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year on Monday.

Witt also helped bring home the Panthers’ first state baseball championship on June 8, was named Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year, was awarded National Player of the Year by Texas Ranger legend Michael Young, graduated from high school, was drafted second overall by the Kansas City Royals, agreed to terms with the Royals for nearly $8 million, celebrated his birthday and became an uncle.

The No. 1 high school player in the nation batted .489 with 15 home runs, 14 doubles, nine triples, 65 runs scored and 55 RBIs. He was also Heritage’s closer with five saves and 21 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings.

Baty was drafted No. 12 overall by the New York Mets. Lake Travis reached the 6A state semifinals, but lost to Southlake Carroll. Dixon, who will head to Texas, helped Argyle win a second straight 4A state title.

