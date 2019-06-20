High School Baseball

Royals, Mets draftees highlight 2019 ABCA/Rawlings High School Baseball All-Americans

The crowd (and Witt family) goes wild

A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals. By
Five high school baseball players from Texas, including Colleyville Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., were named 2019 ABCA/Rawlings High School All-Americans on Wednesday.

Lake Travis infielder Brett Baty, Cypress Ranch pitchers JJ Goss and Matt Thompson, and Argyle designated hitter Brenden Dixon were the others.

Witt adds another honor during the past month. He was named ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year on Monday.

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Michael Young surprised top-ranked high school baseball player Bobby Witt Jr. with the 2018-19 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award on Wednesday at Colleyville Heritage.

Witt also helped bring home the Panthers’ first state baseball championship on June 8, was named Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year, was awarded National Player of the Year by Texas Ranger legend Michael Young, graduated from high school, was drafted second overall by the Kansas City Royals, agreed to terms with the Royals for nearly $8 million, celebrated his birthday and became an uncle.

The No. 1 high school player in the nation batted .489 with 15 home runs, 14 doubles, nine triples, 65 runs scored and 55 RBIs. He was also Heritage’s closer with five saves and 21 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings.

Baty was drafted No. 12 overall by the New York Mets. Lake Travis reached the 6A state semifinals, but lost to Southlake Carroll. Dixon, who will head to Texas, helped Argyle win a second straight 4A state title.

The Panthers had 18 hits to beat Georgetown 14-2 in six innings to capture the program's first UIL baseball state title.

High School All-America First Team
Pos.PlayerCl.SchoolState
CJonathan FrenchSr.ParkviewGA
1BJace BohrofenJr.WestmooreOK
IFCJ AbramsSr.Blessed Trinity CatholicGA
IFBrett BatySr.Lake TravisTX
IFBobby Witt Jr.Sr.Colleyville HeritageTX
OFSammy SianiSr.William PennPA
OFRiley GreeneSr.HagertyFL
OFCorbin CarrollSr.LakesideWA
DHAaron RobertsSr.Desert OasisNV
UTJared JonesJr.La MiradaCA
PMatthew AllanSr.SeminoleFL
PChris McElvainSr.SummittTN
PJJ GossSr.Cypress RanchTX


High School All-America Second Team
Pos.PlayerCl.SchoolState
CKody HuffSr.HorizonAZ
1BJordan BeckSr.Hazel GreenAL
IFAnthony VolpeSr.DelbartonNJ
IFGunnar HendersonSr.John T. MorganAL
IFKeoni CavacoSr.EastlakeCA
OFMaurice Hampton Jr.Sr.Memphis UniversityTN
OFColin BarberSr.Pleasant ValleyCA
OFStephen PaoliniSr.St. JosephCT
DHRobert HassellJr.IndependenceTN
UTMichael DoolinSr.AndreanIN
PJack LeiterSr.DelbartonNJ
PMatthew ThompsonSr.Cypress RanchTX
PQuinn PriesterSr.Cary-GroveIL


High School All-America Third Team
Pos.PlayerCl.SchoolState
CJack BulgerJr.DeMatha CatholicMD
CMicah YonamineSr.IolaniHI
1BJoe NaranjoSr.AyalaCA
IFLuke GoldSr.Ballston SpaNY
IFTyler CallihanSr.Providence-JacksonvilleFL
IFParker NolandSr.FarragutTN
IFWill DuffSr.Springfield CatholicMO
OFJoshua MearsSr.Federal WayWA
OFAndre TarverSr.RinggoldGA
OFEthan VecrumbaSr.EdgewoodIN
OFJack WashburnSr.WebsterWI
DHEthan HearnSr.Mobile ChristianAL
DHBrenden DixonSr.ArgyleTX
UTRonan KoppJr.Scottsdale ChristianAZ
UTBlake WalstonSr.New HanoverNC
PJoe ClancySr.WestfieldVA
PRyan HagenowJr.FarragutTN
PDrew GilbertSr.StillwaterMN
PKale DavisSr.WestmooreOK
PStephen KlenskeSr.Sage CreekCA
