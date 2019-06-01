Colleyville Heritage baseball beats Monterey; McKinney Boyd earns first trip to state

Bobby Witt Jr. hits homer at Globe Life Park during playoff game The projected No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft and Colleyville Heritage senior hit a solo home run in left field during the first inning of the Panthers' area round game vs. Burleson, Thursday May 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The projected No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft and Colleyville Heritage senior hit a solo home run in left field during the first inning of the Panthers' area round game vs. Burleson, Thursday May 9, 2019.

COLLEYVILLE HERITAGE 6, LUBBOCK MONTEREY 3

Jacob Guerrerro’s three-run, inside-the-park home run helped Colleyville Heritage rally past Lubbock Monterey 6-3 on Saturday, earning the Panthers their first trip to the Class 5A state baseball tournament.

Heritage (37-3), ranked No. 6 in the country by USA Today, came back against Monterey (28-15-1) for the second consecutive day to sweep the 5A Region I final series at Abilene Christian University. The Panthers won by the same 6-3 score Friday.

The Panthers trailed 3-1 entering the top of the sixth, but Mason Greer led off the inning by lining a double to right, and Chandler Freeman followed with an infield single to short.

Guerrerro then laced a ball to left-center that Plainsmen center fielder Briley Alexander dove for but couldn’t reach. Left fielder Bobby Roberts retrieved the ball, but a relay throw to the plate was high, and Guerrerro slid in safely for a 4-3 lead.

Guerrerro was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored on the day. His steal of home in the fourth plated Colleyville Heritage’s first run, cutting the Monterey lead to 2-1.

Austin Glaze got the win for the Panthers, tossing five innings allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits and four strikeouts. Freeman and Bobby Witt, Jr. each pitched an inning in relief.

Witt doubled home a run in the seventh, and Greer added a sacrifice fly to close out the scoring.

MCKINNEY BOYD 8, CYPRESS RANCH 3

McKinney Boyd earned its first trip to the Class 6A state tournament with an 8-3 win over Cypress Ranch in the Region II final series Saturday at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

Boyd (31-14) had to win twice after dropping the opener to Cypress Ranch (34-6-1).





Beau Brewer broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run double in a four-run bottom of the fifth for the Broncos. Brewer also picked up an RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the third.

Dawson Goheen tossed five no-hit innings in relief for Boyd to pick up the win. Goheen struck out five.

Jack Hagan threw a complete-game two-hitter with seven strikeouts in the Broncos’ 1-0 win Thursday, forcing a Game 3. Jack Brinkley doubled home the only run of the game in Boyd’s half of the second inning.

Cypress Ranch run-ruled Boyd 10-0 in five innings Wednesday.

VAN ALSTYNE 6, BIG SANDY HARMONY 5





Van Alstyne’s Tyler Wilson had a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, and the Panthers held off Big Sandy Harmony 6-5 in Game 3 of the Class 3A Region II final.

Van Alstyne (29-6) will make its second trip to the state tournament after a finalist appearance in 2016.

Harmony (30-9) was able to get the tying run to second base with two out in the top of the seventh, but a ground out to third ended the back-and-forth contest.