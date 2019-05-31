Southlake Carroll baseball tops Flower Mound; Colleyville Heritage beats Monterey

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL 8, FLOWER MOUND 5

It was a sloppy start to Game 2 of the Southlake Carroll-Flower Mound Class 6A Region I final series Friday night at Dallas Baptist University.

Each team scored early runs off of errors, but a four run rally by Carroll in the bottom of the fifth was enough to send the defending state champions to the state tournament with a 8-5 win over the Jaguars to sweep the series.

Carroll (31-11), No. 7 in Class 6A, will be making its third consecutive trip to the state tournament and ninth overall.

A towering home run to left by TCU commit Cam Brown in the top of the fifth gave the Jaguars a 5-4 lead, but Carroll was never swayed.

An RBI single by Grant Golomb and a two-run triple by Riley Garcia, that was lined to the wall in left center, gave the Dragons the lead back at 7-5.

Garcia scored on a balk later in the inning to put Carroll up 8-5.

Luke Gornell was stellar for Carroll on the mound. Gornell started the third inning and only allowed the Brown homer, then sat the Jaguars down in order in the sixth and seventh.

Flower Mound (32-14) scored four times in the top of the second inning on a dropped sacrifice fly that scored two and an error on a pickoff play at first that scored two more.

Carroll loaded the bases with none out in its half of the second on a double by Cade Manning and walks to Grant Golomb and Riley Garcia. But Flower Mound starter Austin Wallace fanned the next two Dragons and got a grounder to third to kill the threat.

In the third, a bases loaded infield single to shortstop by Carroll’s Riley Garcia scored Yanluis Ortiz who had singled to lead off the inning. The ball skipped past the first baseman on the play allowing Cade Manning to cut the lead to 4-2.

Then with Jaxon Osterberg at the plate, a wild pitch brought Grant Golomb home and when the catcher threw the ball away, Garcia scampered home to tie the game at four.

COLLEYVILLE HERITAGE 6, LUBBOCK MONTEREY 3

Colleyville Heritage started slowly, but came on strong late to take Game 1 of its Class 5A Region I final series with a 6-3 win on Friday against Lubbock Monterey.

Game 2 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday back at Abilene Christian University.

Heritage (36-3) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a leadoff walk to Mason Greer that was followed by an RBI double to center by Chandler Freeman.

Starter Colby Kroutil allowed a pair of runs to Monterey (28-14-1) in the top of the third, but the Panthers answered with two in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead.

Walks to Nicholas Balsano and Freeman were sandwiched around a single by Greer. A sacrifice fly from Jacob Guerrerro and an RBI single by Jakob Berger drove home the runs.

A three-run fifth inning for the Panthers was highlighted by another RBI double by Freeman driving in Greer.

Kroutil scattered seven hits over five innings to get the win. Freeman and Bobby Witt, Jr. eached pitched an inning in relief.

CORSICANA 2, MIDLOTHIAN 1

CORSICANA 7, MIDLOTHIAN 4 (8)

Hunter Autrey singled in two runs in the eighth and scored later on a sacrifice fly as Corsicana (29-10) punched its ticket to the Class 5A state tournament with a 7-4 win, sweeping the series, against District 14-5A foe Midlothian.

Midlothian (26-15) had tied the game at four with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI triple off the right field wall by Ryan McCaskill and a sac fly by Josh Oliver.

Lane Fuentes and Micah Burke both singled and scored in the bottom of the sixth to take Game 1 of the Class 5A Region II final series, 2-1, over Midlothian.

Midlothian had scored in the top of the first against Burke who started for the Tigers. Burke allowed one hit in 6 ⅓ innings.

BROCK 6, WALL 4

WALL 20, BROCK 1 (5)

Wall catcher Tanner Seider had a bases clearing triple to start the scoring in a nine-run third inning, propelling the Hawks past Brock, 20-1, and into the Class 3A state baseball tournament next week in Round Rock.

Wall, a state finalist in 2017, added eight more in the fourth in the run-ruled, five-inning game.

Brock scored five times in the first inning of Game 2, highlighted by a two-run double by Tyler Riddle, to hand top-ranked Wall (37-1) its first loss of the season, 6-4.

Brock (31-7-1) survived nine Wall walks in the game that forced a Game 3 in the Region I final series.