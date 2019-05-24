Carroll, Heritage baseball headed to regional final; Forney softball advances to state

BASEBALL

CARROLL 6, ODESSA 0

Cutter Sippel was a pitch away from throwing a complete game shutout. He reached his pitch limit after giving up his third hit but left to a standing ovation.

Sippel struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings, and the Dragons won a one-game 6A Region I semifinal series at Globe Life Park.

“Cutter took the challenge tonight and used both sides of the plate,” coach Larry Vucan said. “I thought he was efficient with his pitches, and the defense was great behind him.”

“My fastball was moving well today, and Odessa had a hard time hitting it,” Sippel added.

The defending 6A state champs advance to the regional final for the third straight season to take on Flower Mound, which swept Euless Trinity.

Carroll (29-11) led 1-0 in the first inning when Yanluis Ortiz hit a lead-off ground-rule double in right. Grant Golomb drove in the run with an RBI fielder’s choice. Cade Manning hit a two-run double in the third to extend it to 3-0 and Riley Garcia’s RBI single in the fifth made it 4-0. Austin Hale and Brandon Howell had back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth.

“Seeing all those guys go day in and day out and make great swings on every single pitch just gives me a lot of confidence,” Sippel said. “I know no matter how I’m pitching, they always have my back.”





Joe Steeber replaced Sippel on the mound and threw one pitch to get a fly-out at first.

COLL. HERITAGE 6, AMARILLO 0

The Panthers, who exploded to score eight runs in one inning Thursday, did it again with five in the opening frame of game 2 Friday to beat the Sandies and swept the 5A Region I semifinal series at the University of Oklahoma.

Logan Britt began the game with a lead-off single, and Bobby Witt Jr. was walked. Nick Balsano hit an RBI single to left, and Mason Greer followed with a two-run double to center.

Jacob Guerrero capped off the inning with a two-run home run.

Britt, who is signed to Texas A&M, led off the second inning with a triple to center, and Witt, who was named Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year on Thursday, drove him in with an RBI sac-fly.

Witt hit a grand slam in game 1.

Heritage (35-3) starter Austin Glaze, signed to Navarro College, shut down Amarillo’s first seven batters, allowed his only hit in the third and then retired the next 11 Sandies.

Glaze finished with eight strikeouts and threw 68 pitches.

“We started off hot, got a couple guys on and Jacob Guerrero hit a home run, and that was momentum-shifter,” Witt said. “We got another run in the sixth, and after that it was a pitchers duel. Austin Glaze threw tremendously. Sixty-something pitches in seven innings. He punched out a bunch of guys and should have had a no-hitter if it wasn’t just for one little hit.”

LAKE DALLAS 5, MONTEREY 4

After Monterey scored two in the fifth to tie the game at 3, Kyle York scored Ryan Depperschmidt with a two-out double to center and York scored on a two-base error, as the Falcons (21-17) took Game 1 of their 5A Region I semifinal series at Abilene Christian University.

Game 2 is 11 a.m. Saturday at ACU.

York doubled in a run in the first inning, and Ryan Hull added an RBI single in the fourth.

SOFTBALL

FORNEY 11, REEDY 1 (6)

The defending 5A state champs run-ruled the Lions to advance to the state tournament in Austin.

Forney (36-3) ended it in the sixth with an RBI single from Hannah Holdbrook. Sadie Hewitt gave the Jackrabbits a 2-1 lead in the first with an RBI sac-fly. Trinity Cannon added an RBI single in the second to make it 3-1.

Holdbrook cleared the bases with a double to left to give Forney a 10-1 lead in the fifth.

Reedy made program history with its deepest playoff run.